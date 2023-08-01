Wayfair (W) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wayfair stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,202. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

