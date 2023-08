Wayfair (W) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wayfair stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,202. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

