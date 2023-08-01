Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

PKG stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.