Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of CP opened at C$108.50 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The firm has a market cap of C$101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
