ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3556 per share. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

