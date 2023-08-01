ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
ATCO Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.
ATCO Increases Dividend
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
