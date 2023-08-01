JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 670

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($8.22) to GBX 670 ($8.60) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.64) to GBX 690 ($8.86) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.63) to GBX 860 ($11.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Bodycote has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.67.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

