New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 930,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,393,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,815 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 87,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 128,539 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

