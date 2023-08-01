New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 930,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,393,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,815 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 87,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 387.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

