Atb Cap Markets Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. Benchmark upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $122.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.75. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $14,112,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,797,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

