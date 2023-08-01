Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

