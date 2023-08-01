M/I Homes, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE MHO opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

