Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE MC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 504,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $18,564,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

