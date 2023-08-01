Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

LECO stock opened at $200.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

