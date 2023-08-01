Lennox International Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $15.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $367.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $370.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

