Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,245 shares of company stock worth $2,313,747 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

