Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Issued By B. Riley

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note issued on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.