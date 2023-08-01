William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.05. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $35.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.25 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $721.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $738.49 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.