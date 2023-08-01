Wedbush Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of LC opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $900.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

