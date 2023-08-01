Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.71 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

