Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.32 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $272.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.43. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

