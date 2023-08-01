Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

GD stock opened at $223.58 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $630,466,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

