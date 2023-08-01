Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Decreased by Analyst

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.31 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.64%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.