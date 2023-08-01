Imperial Oil Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

