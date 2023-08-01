Brokers Offer Predictions for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

