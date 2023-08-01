Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. Graco has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,747 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.