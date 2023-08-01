Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.