Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

