Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Boosted by Analyst

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boston Beer in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.21.

SAM stock opened at $371.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day moving average of $329.59. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $5,194,041. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

