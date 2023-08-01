Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Lifted by Northland Capmk

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PROS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for PROS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PROS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PRO opened at $38.00 on Monday. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,638 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $322,719. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

