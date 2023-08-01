Northland Capmk Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Friday, July 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

