Pentair plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Pentair Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.