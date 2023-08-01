Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM opened at $456.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.