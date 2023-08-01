DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $4,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

