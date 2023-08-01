Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY23 guidance at 6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.44-$6.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 145,958 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

