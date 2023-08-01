City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

