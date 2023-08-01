City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
City Office REIT Price Performance
City Office REIT stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.
City Office REIT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
