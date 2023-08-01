First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.01 million during the quarter.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

FCR opened at C$20.86 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.