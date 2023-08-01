First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.01 million during the quarter.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
FCR opened at C$20.86 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
