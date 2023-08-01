Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,695,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

