Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Schneider National Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Schneider National
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,695,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.
