Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $104.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $93.64 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,962,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 119,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 625,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.