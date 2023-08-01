Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $28.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $137 EPS for the current fiscal year and $165 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKNG opened at $2,970.80 on Tuesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,017.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,721.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,603.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

