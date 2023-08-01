Lincoln National (LNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.