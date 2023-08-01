Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,395,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,623,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,395,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,623,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,866 shares of company stock valued at $89,042,636. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

