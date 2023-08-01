Ball (BALL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Ball Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

