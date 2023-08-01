Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of REG opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Regency Centers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.
Institutional Trading of Regency Centers
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.