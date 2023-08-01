Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

