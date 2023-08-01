BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY23 guidance at $3.12-3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.31-$2.40 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

