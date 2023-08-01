Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$67.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.64.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$58.58 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.42 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.87.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

