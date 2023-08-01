TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$53.00.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$47.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.36. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

