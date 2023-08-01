Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

