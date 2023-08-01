Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Ultralife Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity at Ultralife
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultralife
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.