vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

