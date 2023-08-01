Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Wedbush

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $82.70 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

