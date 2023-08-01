Short Interest in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Declines By 9.1%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 911,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L bought 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MPAA stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

