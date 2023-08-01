Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $741.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $737.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $569.65 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.