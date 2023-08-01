ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ProPetro

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

